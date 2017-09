COLUMBUS, Ga. – With Labor Day comes many government services and buildings to close for the holiday. In Columbus, trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday will be moved to Wednesday, September 6.

The Citizens Service Center, landfills and animal control will all be closed Monday for Labor Day. METRA bus services will take the day off for Labor Day as well.

The Columbus Ice Rink and Parks and Recreation facilities will remain open for anyone interested in outdoor activities.