11 brothers honored for 158 years of combined service

National Infantry Museum — From a farm in Alabama to the front lines of war. That’s the story of the Davis family, 11 brothers who have served a combined 158 years for the U.S. military.

Known as the “Davis 11,” the men were raised on a farm in Wetumpka, Alabama. 11 of the 16 Davis children fought for our country.

The nine living brothers currently live in 4 different states. Seven of them were able to make it to Monday’s ceremony at the National Infantry Museum, an event LeBronze Davis worked to organize for nearly four years.

“This is the largest family that I know of and if you all can find one larger, please let us know,” LeBronze Davis said. “It really feels good.”

Two of his sisters were able to attend, two brothers have passed away and two were unable to make the trip.

Along with the ceremony, special pavers were unveiled at the outdoor area of the museum.

Although not a brother, the most popular Davis was 97-year-old Thomas Davis. He’s the uncle of the “Davis 11,” and a retired master sergeant who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.