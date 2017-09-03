Week 1: SEC football roundup

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All three SEC teams in our area had their season openers this past Saturday (September 2nd.) Auburn went on to beat Georgia Southern 41-7. In the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium, the first ever college football game was played between Alabama and Florida State. With the Tide coming out victorious after a 24-7 win. Last but not least, the Georgia Bulldogs went on to beat Appalachian State 31-10 after putting in their back up QB Jake Fromm when starting QB Jacob Eason went down in midway through the first quarter with a knee sprain.

