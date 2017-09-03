Two children drown on West Point Lake Sunday

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – Troup County officials are mourning the loss of two children, after they reportedly drowned Sunday evening.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office tells News 3 the two children were 12 years old. Deputies and dive teams scoured West Point Lake throughout the day to try and find the children. Crews eventually recovered the children’s bodies in the lake Sunday afternoon.
Officials say they send their thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends of the drowned children. Stay with News 3 for more details on this story.