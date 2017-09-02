WATCH: PrepZone Week 3 highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Scores and highlights from Week 3 of the PrepZone.
Alabama Scores
Class 7A
Auburn 17, Opelika 13
Baker 19, Vigor 13
Buckhorn 22, Hazel Green 21
Central-Phenix City 62, Fairfield 0
Fairhope 28, Foley 23
Hewitt-Trussville 65, Robert Calloway 28
Hoover 42, Meredian MS 7
Huffman 24, Parker 13
Huntsville 38, Decatur 28
James Clemens 26, Gardendale 14
Jeff Davis 23, Carver-Montgomery 12
Lee-Montgomery 28, Park Crossing 17
McGill-Toolen Catholic 15, Davidson 6
Mountain Brook 41, Helena 0
Murphy 42, Alma Bryant 14
Oak Mountain 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27
Prattville 24, Stanhope Elmore 0
Spain Park 40, Muscle Shoals 7
Sparkman 48, Athens 11
Theodore 41, Mary Montgomery 6
Class 6A
Albertville 41, Arab 14
Austin 41, Bob Jones 14
Baldwin County 38, Gulf Shores 13
Benjamin Russell 28, Central-Clay County 14
Blount 42, Robertsdale 0
Brewer 32, Westminster Christian 13
Carver-Birmingham 31, Woodlawn 0
Clay-Chalkville 43, Bessemer City 20
Cullman 24, North Jackson 15
Dothan 22, Smiths Station 0
Fort Payne 34, Scottsboro 14
Hartselle 40, Lawrence County 0
Homewood 6, Vestavia Hills 0
Jackson-Olin 25, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
Jasper 35, Hueytown 7
John Carroll Catholic 27, Hayden 12
McAdory 34, Dallas County 0
Minor 22, Paul Bryant 19
Northridge 31, Tuscaloosa County 14
Northview 23, Enterprise 22
Oxford 41, Gadsden City 13
Pelham 30, Mortimer Jordan 15
Pell City 56, Childersburg 26
Pinson Valley 35, Ramsay 14
Russell County 16, Valley 6
Saraland 42, LeFlore 24
Selma 52, Southside-Selma 6
Shades Valley 38, Center Point 20
Sidney Lanier 54, Sumter Central 0
Spanish Fort 8, Daphne 7
Wetumpka 48, Eufaula 24
Class 5A
Alexandria 45, Jacksonville 17
Ardmore 15, Elkmont 7
Boaz 39, J.B. Pennington 27
Briarwood Christian 19, Chelsea 7
Calera 25, Bibb County 12
Carroll 39, Daleville 0
Citronelle 28, B.C. Rain 18
Corner 34, South Lamar 14
Crossville 47, Collinsville 28
Curry 28, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Demopolis 34, Greensboro 0
East Limestone 21, West Limestone 19
Fairview 42, East Lawrence 7
Faith Academy 34, Bayside Academy 6
Greenville 34, Beauregard 31
Guntersville 35, Oneonta 6
Headland 14, Houston Academy 13
Jackson 40, Clarke County 26
Lee-Huntsville 24, Grissom 23
Mae Jemison 45, Tanner 0
Marbury 31, Holtville 21
Moody 23, Springville 7
Pleasant Grove 47, Cordova 6
Shelby County 51, Holt 8
St. Clair County 52, Lincoln 49
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, St. Stanislaus, MS 6
Sylacauga 17, Anniston 6
Talladega 18, Talladega County Central 6
Wenonah 39, Midfield 12
Williamson 34, Chickasaw 6
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 49, Elmore County 21
Andalusia 31, Trinity Presbyterian 14
Ashville 33, Ragland 32
Bullock County 58, Central-Hayneville 34
Callaway, GA 35, Handley 0
Central-Florence 41, Phillips 14
Dadeville 14, Reeltown 10
Dale County 34, GW Long 0
Danville 28, Falkville 27
DAR 57, Douglas 7
Deshler 35, Russellville 3
Dora 40, Carbon Hill 6
Escambia County 8, Wilcox Central 0
Fayette County 33, Brooks 20
Good Hope 41, Vinemont 0
Hale County 50, Winfield 18
Haleyville 54, Winston County 20
Hokes Bluff 30, Southside-Gadsden 7
Leeds 45, Cleburne County 28
Madison County 24, Etowah 8
Monroe County 26, A.L. Johnson 6
Montgomery Catholic 54, Prattville Christian 25
Oak Grove 26, Brookwood 22
Randolph 52, New Hope 12
Rogers 20, Lauderdale County 18
Saint James 30, Montgomery Academy 6
Saks 38, Walter Wellborn 14
Tallassee 28, W.S. Neal 13
Thomasville 36, Sweet Water 15
UMS-Wright 27, Charles Henderson 22
Wilson 42, West Point 24
Class 3A
American Christian 19, Sipsey Valley 7
Beulah 35, Spring Garden 6
Colbert County 44, Sheffield 27
Colbert Heights 30, Phil Campbell 0
Excel 38, Southern Choctaw 19
Flomaton 53, Billingsley 7
Fultondale 35, Tarrant 6
Geneva 27, McKenzie 14
Glencoe 28, Westbrook Christian 17
Gordo 21, Aliceville 20
Greene County 33, R.C. Hatch 26
Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Linden 6
Holly Pond 34, Brindlee Mountain 18
Ider 39, Valley Head 16
Montevallo 21, West Blocton 14
North Sand Mountain 20, Cedar Bluff 13
Oakman 40, Lamar County 14
Ohatchee 33, White Plains 14
Piedmont 42, Cherokee County 20
Pike County 25, Elba 24
Pisgah 20, Locust Fork 14
Plainview 35, Sand Rock 21
Pleasant Valley 37, Gaston 6
Providence Christian 35, Samson 25
Randolph County 48, Barbour County 0
Slocomb 6, Rehobeth 0
Sylvania 27, Sardis 21
T.R. Miller 54, Opp 0
Weaver 47, BB Comer 16
West Morgan 47, Priceville 6
Wicksburg 41, Geneva County 9
Class 2A
Abbeville 28, Ashford 0
Cleveland 49, Southeastern 13 (Tuesday)
Cold Springs 13, Berry 7
Cottonwood 46, Red Level 8
Fayetteville 38, Central-Coosa 6
Fyffe 33, Geraldine 0
Goshen 28, Ariton 10
Horseshoe Bend 18, Donoho 3
J.U. Blacksher 59, Florala 7
Keith 49, Calhoun 0
LaFayette 26, Loachapoka 6
Lanett 21, Notasulga 6
Leroy 20, Satsuma 14
Luverne 58, Highland Home 26
Red Bay 53, Tharptown 7
Section 39, Gaylesville0
Sulligent 21, Hamilton 14
Washington County 25, Millry 0
West End 21, Susan Moore 19
Class 1A
Addison 40, Hanceville 6
Brantley 52, Straughn 7
Cherokee 21, Mars Hill Bible 14
Collinwood, TN 42, Shoals Christian 22
Coosa Christian 36, Appalachian 13
Georgiana 41, New Brockton 6
Hackleburg 48, Marion County 27
Houston County 44, Zion Chapel 0
Isabella 54, Verbena 6
Kinston 34, J.F. Shields 28
Lynn 21, Waterloo 6
Maplesville 36, Resurrection Catholic, MS 6
Marengo 60, Choctaw County 0
Meek 30, Hubbertville 13
Pickens County 25, Francis Marion 0
Pleasant Home 27, Fruitdale 0
R.A. Hubbard 18, Hatton 14
Victory Christian 47, Alabama School/Deaf 0
Vina 30, Brilliant 13
Wadley 47, Woodland 7
Woodville 43, Asbury 6
Georgia Scores
