Law enforcement cracks down on safety during holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, GA- Many people are traveling across the state for the Labor Day holiday, but it’s important for drivers to practice driving safety. It could mean the difference between life and death.

State law enforcement say they’ve noticed a change in the way people are driving.

“Significant reduction in speed on our roadways and we also saw folks very attentive in their driving and so that effort by folks to watch their speed and be attentive in their driving.”, says Mark McDonough Commissioner Georgia Department of Public Safety

Below are some basic tips that can help get you to your destination safely.

Obey the speed limit.

Always wear your seat belt whenever driving or riding in a vehicle.

Don’t drive drowsy.

Report aggressive drivers to law enforcement as soon as possible.

One motorist who’s traveling to the lake told News 3’s Ken Martin, she’s already seen an increase of patrols while traveling.

“Definitely wear your seat belts go the speed limit because they’re going to be on the roads looking, there are going to have sweeps on the road looking so be sober don’t be under the influence.”, says Ashleigh Camp Traveler

“Take the time to plan your trip, doesn’t matter what you’re doing leave time for all of those things that could go wrong, don’t make up your time on the roadway.”, says McDonough

Most importantly no drinking and driving.

“Risking your safety and selfishly risking the safety of someone else getting behind the wheel of the car after drinking is not worth it. So take the time to prepare, have that designated driver.”, says McDonough