Labor Day Weekend Forecast & a Taste of Fall

It’s a pleasant Labor Day Weekend as we stay cooler, drier and mostly sunny through Monday! Shower and storms chances increase Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front which will move through Wednesday. This means scattered showers and storms are expected through Wednesday, but even cooler, drier and fall-like weather moves in Thursday through the rest of the week!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The next system we are keeping a close eye on is Hurricane Irma which is over 2,000 miles away from Columbus right now. Irma is expected to strengthen to a dangerous Category 4 north of Puerto Rico by Thursday. The track still remains uncertain as well to whether it will directly impact the southeast by late next weekend, but we along with the northeast coast should be aware of the possibility. For more on Hurricane Irma, head to The National Hurricane Center.

