Labor Day Forecast & Tracking Hurricane Irma

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures bring in Labor Day! The chance for showers and storms increases some Tuesday afternoon/evening ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely Wednesday as the front moves through our region. This will bring a taste of fall by Thursday with cooler temperatures and drier air ushering in. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Below average temperatures and sunny skies last through the start of the weekend, but that could all change depending on what track Irma takes.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 Hurricane (as of Sunday) with max sustained winds at 115mph. The major hurricane will track farther west through the Atlantic and into the Caribbean Sea by Thursday projected as a Category 4 hurricane at 130mph. Right now, it is too soon to tell if Irma will directly impact the south. There are a lot of different tracks Irma could take over the next several days. For now, it’s something to monitor closely and be aware of. For more on Hurricane Irma, head to The National Hurricane Center.