‘Zombie’ coyotes spotted in Illinois neighborhood

Associated Press Published:
(Photo courtesy Hanover Park Police Department)

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police in one Illinois town are warning people to stay away from “zombie” coyotes that may look like a lost pet.

Hanover Park police are warning residents that coyotes suffering from mange are being confused for sickly looking stray dogs.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that people have been contacting authorities after spotting the animals which appear to be malnourished or neglected pets.

“They suffer hairloss and develop secondary infections, eventually looking like some sort of “zombie” dog,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Police say sarcoptic mange causes the coyotes to lose some hair and develop infections. It is caused by various types of mites. The infections impact their eyesight, which could make the coyotes become more active during the day.

The mange is contagious to other canines.

The state Natural Resources department says coyotes are abundant in the southern, southeastern and west-central parts the state.

