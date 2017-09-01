St. Francis to sponsor Red Cross blood drive in honor of 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. — St. Francis Hospital announces sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive in honor of the victims that lost their lives during the 9/11 terror attacks.

A press release says the blood drive will be Thursday, September 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium in the Butler Pavilion. The event is open to the public but registering for an appointment is strongly encouraged. You can visit the American Red Cross online and register with the sponsor code “STFH”. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or call St. Francis Marketing Director Kendra Wright at 706-320-8323.

A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. You must be of legal donor age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health to be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

Donors can also receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through November 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.