PAWS Humane to offer free adoptions with Labor Day special

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Listen up animal lovers! If you’re looking for a cuddly new friend to spend your Labor Day holiday with you, PAWS Humane has got you covered.

The pet shelter announces it will accept all adoptions Saturday and Sunday free of charge thanks to its Labor of Love Adoption Special.

The deal applies to all adoptable pets in the shelter and includes spay or neuter surgeries, a microchip, and vaccinations, all completely free.

Stop by the PAWS Humane facility on Milgen Road any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday or 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The shelter will be closed for Labor Day.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.

For questions on adoptions, please email adoptions@pawshumane.org or call 706-660-5920.