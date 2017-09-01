Leader of crew accused of stealing 340 guns gets 10 years

(CBS Boston)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man described as the ringleader of a crew that broke into 14 gun stores in three states and stole 340 guns has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney John Horn, in a news release Thursday, said 26-year-old Devonnaire Coffey, of Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms from licensed gun dealers, theft of firearms from licensed gun dealers, and possession and sale of stolen firearms.

In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $51,128.

Horn says Coffey endangered the public by stealing the weapons and selling them to whoever had the money to buy them.

The thefts occurred at stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

