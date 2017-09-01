Harvey Exits, Weekend Weather Improves

By Published:

The former Hurricane Harvey, now just a low on a surface weather map, is still bringing rain, wind, and storms but will soon be on its way out. As a result we’re expecting some excellent early September weather for Labor Day weekend.

Heavy rain is falling in Kentucky and other areas near the low center, and flash flood warnings or watches cover much of that state as well as parts of Tennessee. Strong to severe storms could develop late today, primarily in the Carolinas and possibly eastern Georgia. As the low moves north, a push of somewhat drier air will move south into Alabama and Georgia, giving us more pleasant mornings and lower humidity starting Saturday. We could see the last of the showers from Harvey this afternoon followed by clearing. A small chance for showers could linger into Saturday, then both Sunday and Labor Day are looking mostly sunny and warm for Columbus and the surrounding area.

Hurricane Irma is located far out over the Atlantic Ocean and suddenly became a Category 3 storm by late Thursday night. Continued strengthening is forecast as it approaches the Leeward Islands next week. Irma’s track beyond 5 days and its projected strength is unknown at this time. Further information can be found at the National Hurricane Center web site.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Today’s severe risks
Forecast map Sunday AM

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s