HOUSTON (KXAN) — Animals coming out of the wood work after a flood is pretty normal. However, having an alligator making itself at home in a living room is pretty unusual.

On Friday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable tweeted out a photo of an alligator in a home that was flooded near Lake Houston in east Houston. The constable’s office says the gator will be delivered back to its natural habitat soon.

Constable Deputies met by alligator in a flooded home near Lake Houston. He will be delivered back into this natural habitat soon. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/y0E0sfB6at — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) September 1, 2017