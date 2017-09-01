Fort Middle School starts water collection for Harvey victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy is pitching in to help the thousands left displaced and injured by Hurricane Harvey.

The middle school kicks off its “Fill the Pit” effort Thursday to encourage all teachers and students to bring in cases of water. The water drive will continue through September 7 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. every weekday.

The collected items will be donated to flooding victims in the hard-hit Houston area.

One student says she has family in Houston, so her school’s efforts really touched her heart.

“They need us because they’re in danger right now. I think it’s good because we’re all one country so we should all help each other out,” says Leslie Barton.

Harvey first made landfall late on Friday, August 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. Surveyors say they can connect at least 46 deaths to the storm which has also left thousands injured and without homes.