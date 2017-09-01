Early morning Columbus apartment fire results in total loss

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Fire and EMS confirms to News 3 an apartment unit on Pam Court burned down early Friday morning.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the call came in around 5 a.m. to the area just off Buena Vista Road. He says the wood-framed, two-story apartment unit and the one standing next to it suffered major damage. He says both units are now uninhabitable.

Shores says one firefighter suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.