Cornel West featured in “Critical Conversations” series

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University hosts an event to promote unity in wake of what appears to be a divided if not segregated nation. As part of its first Critical Conversation series, the university brought in Cornel West, a well-known documentarian and author.

“A lot of brothers and sisters in life moving for black lives..they stay woke, stay woke, stay woke. I say no… we need more than just staying woke..cause you can wake up and see the nightmare and wanna go back to sleep,” says Cornel West.

That’s one issue that both Ivy League professors Cornel West and Robert George talked about, as Auburn University hosts the first of it’s Critical Conversation series Friday. At this point of the presentation, West referenced blacks often times being an oppressed people fighting for equal rights. West says blacks need to do more, that just staying woke.

“How do you fortify yourself as you stay awake?” says West.

Meantime, George addressed what’s need to deal with those who have opposing political views.

“The virtue of humility..intellectual humility,” says Robert George.

George explains in depth.

“It’s a little paradox that’s worth reflecting on that everybody in this room including the three of us up here knows that we are wrong in some of our beliefs..right now,” George

The next critical conversation will be held on September 15. “Unconscious bias” will feature Howard Ross, a lifelong social justice advocate at 5 p.m.