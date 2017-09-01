Americus Bus Company needs last minute donations for Harvey victims

By Published: Updated:

AMERICUS, Ga.– an Americus bus company is hours away from bringing supplies to Louisiana and Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

With the help of the community, Tystanic Travel has collected dozens of supplies, non-perishable food items and clothing to help those who’ve lost everything.

You can make a donation at Tystanic Travel at 102 Hwy 19 N in Americus.

No donation is too small and everything helps.

The bus is expected to leave Friday, September 1st at 3 p.m.

For more information click here or call Darion Tyson at (229) 886-1196.

