A weekend delight through Labor Day

This weekend forecast will be driven by the backside of Post Tropical Cyclone Harvey. This will pull dry and pleasant air into the region and high pressure will regain control and subside our winds. With clear conditions, especially in the overnight we will be able to enjoy some less humid and good radiational cooling, which may bring overnight low readings down into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday morning.

Hurricane Irma is located far out over the Atlantic Ocean and suddenly became a Category 3 storm by late Thursday night. Continued strengthening is forecast as it approaches the Leeward Islands next week. Irma’s track beyond 5 days and its projected strength is unknown at this time. Further information can be found at the National Hurricane Center website.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast