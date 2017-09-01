Soar into a fabulous Labor Day weekend with the 19th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival!

Callaway Gardens​ joins today’s News 3 Midday Community Watch to invite you to four days of spectacular, family-friendly events!

Special event pricing will apply Saturday and Sunday. Adult entry will be $30, seniors 65+ for $25, and children over six enter for $15. A portion of all gate fees will be donated to the American Red Cross relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Full Schedule:

**Please Note: Wind turbulence, direction and conditions for balloons are based on weather in the sky, not on the ground.**

FRIDAY, 9/1 — Regular Admission Pricing

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach Activities: Swimming, Miniature Golf, Basketball, Shuffleboard, Giant Chess

12:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

3:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

4p.m. to 10 p.m. Sports on Big-Screen TVs at the Beach Bar

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Square 1 Activity Center Open (Aqua Island*, Paddle Boats*, Roadster Pedal Karts*,

Xcelerator Water Slide*)

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Balloon Artist and Caricature Artist in the Beach Pavilion Area

7 p.m. Live Music: Spencer Daniels & The Rogue Tones

Dusk- Balloon Glow on Robin Lake Beach (Wind and weather conditions permitting)

SATURDAY, 9/2 — Special Event Admission Pricing

6 a.m. Beach Gate Opens

6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Exchange Club of Columbus Pancake Breakfast ($8 per person)

7:00 a.m. Balloons Inflate** (Wind and weather conditions permitting)

7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tethered Rides* (Weather conditions permitting) $10/adult: $5/child. Limited availability; (Children’s Field Games available and Pilot Meet & Greet should Balloons not be able to inflate due to weather)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classic Car Show at the Beach Dome (Weather conditions permitting). For car registration form, CLICK HERE.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Square One and Beach Activities (See Friday’s Listing)

11 a.m. Disc Dog Demonstration (Beach lawn)

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kids Zone: Face Painting*, Trampoline Extreme* and More

11 a.m. Screening of Movie, Up, at the Callaway Discovery Center Auditorium

Noon to 10 p.m. College Football on Big-Screen TVs at the Beach Bar

12:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Live Entertainment, Beach Games and DJ at the Beach Pavilion

2 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

2 p.m. Screening of Movie, Up, at the Callaway Discovery Center Auditorium

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Balloon Artist and Caricature Artist in the Beach Pavilion Area

3:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

3:30 p.m. Disc Dog Demonstration (Beach lawn)

4 p.m. Balloon Pilot “Meet & Greet”

5 p.m. Balloons Inflate** (Wind and weather conditions permitting)

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tethered Rides* (Weather conditions permitting) Limited availability

7 p.m. Live Music: Kyle Wilson Band

8 p.m. Firework Extravaganza with Special Balloon Glow (larger-than-life Eagle Balloon )

Tethered balloon rides* available, wind turbulence and weather conditions permitting.

SUNDAY, 9/3 — Special Event Pricing

6 a.m. Beach Gate Opens

6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Exchange Club of Columbus Pancake Breakfast* ($8 per person)

7:00 a.m. Balloons Inflate** (Wind and weather conditions permitting)

7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tethered Rides* (weather conditions permitting) $10/adult: $5/child. Limited availability; (Children’s Field Games available and Pilot Meet & Greet should Balloons not be able to inflate due to weather)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Square One and Beach Activities (See Friday’s Listing)

11 a.m. Disc Dog Demonstration (Beach lawn)

11 a.m. Screening of Movie, Up, at the Callaway Discovery Center Auditorium

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kids Zone: Face Painting*, Trampoline Extreme* and More

12:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sports on Big-Screen TVs at the Beach Bar

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Live Entertainment, Beach Games and DJ at the Beach Pavilion

2 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

2 p.m. Screening of Movie, Up, at the Callaway Discovery Center Auditorium

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Balloon Artist and Caricature Artist in the Beach Pavilion Area

3:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

3:30 p.m. Disc Dog Demonstration (Beach Lawn)

4 p.m. Balloon Pilot “Meet & Greet”

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Caribbean Dance Troupe and Stilt Performers

5 p.m. Balloons Inflate** (Wind and weather conditions permitting)

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tethered Rides* (Weather conditions permitting) Limited Availability

7 p.m. Live Music: Moody Band

Dusk Balloon Glow on Robin Lake Beach (Wind and weather conditions permitting)

Tethered balloon rides* available, wind turbulence and weather conditions permitting.

MONDAY, 9/4 — Regular Admission Pricing

General Admission and Free for Callaway Gardens Annual Passholders

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beach Activities (See Friday’s listing)

Noon to 5 p.m. Sports on Big-Screen TVs at the Beach Bar

12:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center

3:30 p.m. Birds of Prey Show at the Callaway Discovery Center