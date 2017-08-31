Vice President Pence lands in Texas to survey Harvey’s wreckage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting with Texas storm victims and surveying the damage close to where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

The vice president landed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Pence and his wife, Karen, are being joined by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor, and other Cabinet members.

Pence will be traveling to the coastal town of Rockport to see the devastation caused by the storm that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey.

Pence’s visit comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin for briefings with local officials.