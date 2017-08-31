Postal workers charged with taking bribes to deliver drugs

Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say 16 postal workers in Atlanta and the surrounding area have been charged with accepting bribes to deliver packages of cocaine.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said Wednesday that the postal workers are accused of accepting bribes from a person they believed was a drug trafficker using the postal system to ship multiple kilograms of cocaine at a time into the Atlanta area.

Prosecutors say that in exchange for the payments, the postal workers provided special addresses where the drugs could be shipped and then intercepted the packages and delivered them to the person they believed was a drug trafficker.

Prosecutors say it was actually a sting operation. The supposed drug trafficker was working with law enforcement and the packages contained fake drugs.

