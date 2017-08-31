Police: Woman leaves son behind while running from shoe store theft

By Published:
Debrina Scott (Mobile Police Department via WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police have arrested a woman who they say left her 5-year-old son behind after stealing a pair of shoes.

Mobile Police Department spokesman Donald Wallace tells news outlets 24-year-old Debrina Scott shoplifted the shoes Saturday from a Mobile shoe store.

Wallace says when Scott was confronted by security at the store, she took off running across the parking lot. Her son followed her and was nearly struck by a vehicle.

News outlets report Scott was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released Wednesday evening. It’s unclear if Scott has an attorney.

