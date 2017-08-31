Coroner pronounces 18-year-old dead after shooting on Henson Avenue

UPDATE:

5:30 A.M. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms to WRBL News 3 the victim in Thursday morning’s shooting on Henson Avenue has died.

Bryan says he pronounced 18-year-old Tremain Taylor deceased at 4:20 a.m. Taylor was found shot in the stomach around 1:30 a.m. and taken to Midtown Medical Center.

The police department is currently investigating the shooting as the 26th local homicide of the year.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Thursday.

Columbus Fire and EMS confirms an 18-year-old man was found shot in the stomach around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Henson Avenue.

The victim has since been taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

**The original version of this story has been corrected to reflect the victim’s age was 18, not 16 years old.**