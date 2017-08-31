MADD holds candlelight vigil for victims who died in drunk driving incidents

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One Georgia group gathers in Columbus to call attention to a crime that leaves many people dead each year. Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD, held a candlelight vigil for those victims.

MADD representatives say they wanted to encourage those who attended to never forget their loved ones, but to understand life must go on. Thursday night, they explain why they understand some may feel this is easier said than done.

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Georgia held a candlelight vigil Thursday at the Citizen Service Center in Columbus. During the presentation they paid tribute to some of those who were hit and killed in recent memory by intoxicated drivers. Sharlenor Whatley is a Victim’s Services Specialist for the non-profit. She has a message for drivers ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

“We just want people to know if you decide to drink you need to use shared-driving. You need to call a friend, use a taxi…because unfortunately the choices you make could be consequences for someone else long-term,” says Sharlenor Whatley.

Whatley also suggests using Uber and Lyft during the holiday weekend. She also explains the challenges she often faces, when dealing with the families of the victims.

“Try to make their life whole again and unfortunately that is not something that I can do. I can provide a number of services but at the end of the day whatever I do whatever I say whatever MADD provides is not going to unfortunately make their life whole again,” says Whatley.

This is why MADD Georgia teams up with other folks like Viedra Sullivan: a certified strategy and development coach, an empowerment speaker and author.

“Everyone has power trapped inside of them we just have to be intentional in tapping into that power. Life is hard, life can run over us but if we lay there and allow it to then we will just always remain covered up…you can get up in your own power if it’s something that you set your mind to doing,” says Viedra Sullivan.

Sullivan says she had her first child at a young age. She says she was a person who thrived at life and when she got pregnant early she was thrown into a state of depression. She says because she was able to overcome, she’s now confident telling others how to do so.

Representatives with MADD Georgia say they are now prepping for a walk at the new Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They say more are expected to be released at a later date.