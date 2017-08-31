Last chance to pre-register for Labor Day 10K Classic coming soon

Join Thursday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch as we revisit the upcoming Labor Day 10K Classic, hosted by Headquarter Nissan and Big Dog Running Company. The event will soon be here and so will the last day for you to pre-register for the race.

Billy Holbrook with MercyMed Columbus reminds everyone to come out to the race and participate for a good cause. All proceeds will benefit affordable healthcare options provided by MercyMed.

The last day to pre-register for the race will be Saturday, September 2; however, you can also register the day of the race for $40.

All registered participants will be entered for a drawing to win a new Nissan Titan, among several other prizes.

Register for the Labor Day 10K Classic here.