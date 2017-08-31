Harvey’s exit brings in a brighter weekend

As Harvey’s circulation winds-up like a top and lifts across the mid-west, we will introduce a dry slot and less chances for rainfall and storms for Friday. RPM and the NAM will still bring a few rotating bands across the region. SPC will keep general thunderstorms into the region. And northeast Georgia into the marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Friday night football will be in good shape for games. There is still a risk for storms and lightning as Harvey’s influence will still have an indirect impact. I’ll keep weather aware in but all promotional and web WAD pushes can be faded out. I’ll keep it in for tomorrow for areas, east of Columbus seeing disruptive weather late morning and into early afternoon. More sunshine will be back into the forecast.

The weekend will become dry and quite pleasant. Readings will warm to near 90 but there will be less humidity and cooler mornings dipping down into the upper sixties. We should see an off shore flow down at the beaches, which means more sunshine than previously expected.

Tropics: Our next focus will be major Hurricane Irma in the extended forecast. Irma right now, subject to change will clip the Lesser Antilles and eventually clip the outer banks of the Carolinas but too far out to make this a conclusive forecast. A timely cool front will track and interact with this system and will bring scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Wednesday and eventually clear us out for the following end of the week. If this times out as we see this now Irma should remain out in the Atlantic, without making landfall. Stay tuned.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast