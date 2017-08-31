Harvey Weaker; Still a Problem

Harvey has weakened to a tropical depression but is still plaguing a large area with rain, wind, and a severe weather threat.

A pipeline of moisture and instability is surging up into Alabama and Georgia from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to periods of rain and thunderstorms affecting our area much of today into the evening. This is occurring on the outermost fringe of Harvey’s influence, with the storm’s center located in northeastern Louisiana as of mid-morning Thursday. A slight risk of severe storms exists just to our north today, covering the northern third of Alabama and northwest Georgia, while the WRBL viewing area lies within a marginal risk, mainly for the afternoon. Some wind gusts could reach severe levels with isolated storms and there’s a low-end chance for a spin-up tornado in the risk areas.

Harvey is expected to merge with a cold front on Friday and move northeast into Kentucky, which would reduce our rain chances on Friday to more isolated thunderstorms. By Saturday as the remnant surface low heads to the Atlantic coast, a push of drier air will all but eliminate the rain chance for Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend. Labor Day should turn out mostly sunny and highs Sunday and Monday will be seasonably hot in the low 90s.

