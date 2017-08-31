Congressman visits post to discuss best practices

Published:

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Georgia’s third district Congressman Drew Ferguson says Fort Benning is a shining example of how to help soldiers transition to civilian life after the military.

Ferguson visited the military post this week to learn why Benning has been so successful in order to take ideas back to Washington D.C. to help other veterans across the nation find work after serving their country.

Congressman Ferguson is adamant lawmakers need to be more intentional, helping veterans succeed in the private workforce.

