Columbus Tech awards $60,000 in scholarships

Columbus, Ga. — The burden of student loans after graduation is a big enough worry to turn many off from higher education.

But one local university is generating more scholarship dollars to help students join the Columbus’ workforce worry free.

Columbus Tech gives scholarships every year, but they usually do it behind closed doors. On Thursday, the school rolled out the red carpet for more than 50 students giving a total of $60,000 in scholarship money.

Since January, Columbus Tech has given more than $100,000 with around $60,000 coming at Thursday’s ceremony.

Nickolas Bishop is one of the 53 students who received a scholarship. He’s heading into his first year while also balancing his time to raise his two-year-old son.

“I had four dollars in my pocket to get here,” Bishop said. “This is a blessing. I couldn’t have asked for something this great you know.”

Lorette Hoover is the president of Columbus Tech.

She said the initial goal for scholarship money to give was $30,000, but community support allowed them to double their target amount.

“It is so exciting to see students get the financial support they need to make it through graduation and then it’s even better to shake their hand at graduation,” Hoover said.

One school official tells News 3 being well over $100,000 in scholarship money is about two times more than what they usually have available to give out.