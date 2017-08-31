20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death

LONDON, UK. — The people’s Princess Diana passed away 20 years ago on August 31st in a car accident.

Today, the gates of Kensington Palace in London are covered with photos of the late Princess Diana.

The 36 year old princess passed away in a deadly car crash.

Her Mercedes was being followed by paparazzi and then crashed into a concrete pillar in the Alma Tunnel in Paris while travelling at more than 60 miles per hour.

Princess Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were all killed in the crash.

Her life touched the hearts of millions across the world.

While there are many conspiracy theories about Princess Diana’s death, French investigators say driver Henri Paul was speeding and driving drunk, three times over the legal limit under French law.