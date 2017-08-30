Workout Wednesday: Exercises for a flat stomach

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For Workout Wednesday, News 3’s Ashley Lewis shows you a 7 minute high intensity training workout that will help you get rid of belly fat.

All you’ll need for this workout is a yoga mat and weights.

Here is the workout routine:

One minute of overhead sit ups, One minute of overhead alternating sit ups, touching your left and right knee. Next straight leg single toe touches and to boost the intensity you can add weights. We continued working on our core with a side to side heel touch. Finish with the plank.

