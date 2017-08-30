United Way to kick off annual non-profits fundraiser campaign

As Fall approaches, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley prepares to kick off its annual fundraising campaign for local non-profits.

President and CEO Scott Ferguson says the 2017 campaign theme will be “Different Stories 1 Community”, encouraging everyone to share their positive experiences that tie the community together.

United Way will also collect your story submissions through social media with the hashtag #MyUnitedWayStory.

The official campaign kickoff will be at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Front Avenue at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will also announce this year’s fundraising goal. United Way says 2016’s campaign total was over $7 million.

If you wish to be a 2017 fundraising campaign donor, register with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley here.