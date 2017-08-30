The importance of having flooding insurance

COLUMBUS, GA- Tropical Storm Harvey which once was a category four hurricane dropped massive amounts of rain causing streets in Texas to flood.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens want to make sure Georgians are ready in case the worse happens here.

“You have to have a separate flood insurance policy and it’s available through the federal government, through the national flood insurance program or it’s available in some private insurers.”, says Ralph Hudgens Georgia Insurance Commissioner

Hudgens told News 3’s Ken Martin, many folks who have paid off their mortgages just don’t think about purchasing flood insurance.

“That’s where you’re going to have a lot of problems arise with people that do not have the flood insurance and in Georgia it’s less than 1% of the total population that has flood insurance.”, says Hudgens

The insurance commissioner says it’s important to get flood insurance as quickly as possible since the policy doesn’t go into effect until 30 days after you buy the policy.

“If you went out and bought a flood policy today it does not take affect for 30 more days so you’ve got a black out period of 30 days after you purchase the policy before it takes effect.”, says Hudgens

If you are looking to donate to victim’s of Harvey, you still have time.

“The contact in Texas has asked us for bags to carry things in not grocery bags, you know totes those are really good.” says Thomas Vowell, collecting donations for Texans.