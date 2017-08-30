Slow-moving Harvey Now Inland

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Wednesday and is now moving slowly through Louisiana. Showers are occurring well east of the storm center, giving Columbus and the surrounding area a muggy, showery day with more rain to come.

Harvey will likely remain an inland tropical storm until late tonight when it approaches the Mississippi River and weakens into a tropical depression. Flooding rains are still possible anywhere close to the track of the low pressure center, including parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky..

In our area, scattered to numerous showers with a few thunderstorms will develop today and tomorrow, giving us our best chance of rain in the last couple of weeks. Latest model data suggests today and Thursday will bring the most rain to Columbus and vicinity. By Friday, an influx of dry air may bring more widely scattered convective activity and a bit more sunshine, with rain chances diminishing for Saturday and Sunday and greatly diminished by next Monday, Labor Day.

