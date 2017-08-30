Rainy through the rest of the work week due to Harvey.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast through Friday as Harvey continues to track northeast. We do have a chance of some thunderstorms (a few which could be strong with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds) Thursday afternoon as Harvey weakens to a tropical depression and heads into Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas. By Friday, remnants of Harvey will be to our north in Tennessee, but any threat for strong storms will be slim to none as it continues to weaken and track farther north away from us. By Saturday, Harvey will have weakened to a typical low pressure system and will no longer pose a threat to us or the southeast. This will allow some more sunshine to build in Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day is shaping up quite nicely with mostly sunny skies and slim to no rain chances. The next system we are watching is another strong low which could bring more flooding and heavy rain to Texas and Louisiana by next Tuesday (09/05) and more scattered showers and storms to us by Wednesday (09/06).

Temperatures stay below average thanks to the rain and clouds with afternoons in the mid 80s through the week. The weekend will be a little warmer in the upper 80s thanks to more sunshine.