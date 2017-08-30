Pratt & Whitney donates $5000 to local education improvement program

WRBL is once again collecting much needed school supplies for teachers with the help of our local sponsors.

The Teachers On Your Side School Supply Drive continues with a collection site at the McDonald’s on Airport Thruway from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s collection highlights Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine making giant, that has made a generous $5,000 donation to support local teachers and students through the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation.

General Manager Tom Bode says the company recognizes the importance of education and encouraging student interested in STEM careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“STEM is very important to us here at Pratt & Whitney, we looked at the next generation workforce and it is going to need STEM skills,” Bode says. ” So anything we can do to promote and encourage kids to get into STEM fields is something we see as our mission here in Columbus.”

News 3 reminds viewers who wish to donate to the supply drive, we are accepting classroom items such as tissues, hand sanitizer, EXPO markers, pencils, paper, and more.