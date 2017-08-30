Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Events

Rain clears up just in time for Labor Day Weekend!

Check out flying hawks, falcons and eagles at Football, Fans and Feathers at the Southeastern Raptor Center in Auburn Friday evening from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. cdt.

The Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Friday night and lasts through Labor Day with live music, family-friendly activities and balloon rides at Callaway Gardens.

Enjoy live entertainment, a chili cook-off and pie contest at the Old Seale Russell County Courthouse for their Labor Day Fair Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. cdt.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the Headquarter Nissan and Big Dog Running Labor Day Classic 10K Monday morning from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. edt. The point to point race starts at Headquarter Nissan with runners racing south down Veterans Parkway to end at Big Dog Running Company in Uptown. Then check out a block-party, ice cream and face painting post-race. All proceeds benefit MercyMed of Columbus.

Reggie Luther is a co-owner of Big Dog Running Company and says every 100th registrant for the race will win a free pair of running shoes.

“It’s open to all runners and walkers as well. Just come – don’t feel like you have to be a runner. It’s kinda a neat race where we go straight down Veterans Parkway. They’ll be a lot of policemen on hand to block all the intersections. We’ll have volunteers, so it ought to be a great, fun race and it’s mostly downhill,” says Luther.

All runners or walkers who register for the race will automatically be entered to win a Nissan Titan from Headquarter Nissan as well.

To register for the race click here.