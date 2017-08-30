Home Depot settles charges that it sold recalled products

Associated Press Published:
EL CERRITO, CA - MAY 21: People walk by a sign in front of a Home Depot store on May 21, 2013 in El Cerrito, California. Home Depot reported an 18 percent surge in first quarter income with earnings of $1.23 billion, or 83 cents a share compared to $1.04 billion, or 68 cents a share one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot has agreed to pay the U.S. government $5.7 million to settle charges that it sold recalled washing machines, fire extinguishers and other faulty products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled products were sold by the home-improvement retailer between 2012 and 2016.

In agreeing to the settlement, Home Depot did not admit guilt.

Home Depot also agreed to continue a compliance program designed to make sure recalled products are not sold in its stores.

Atlanta-based Home Depot Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

