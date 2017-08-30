Harris County group invites you to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Thomas Vowell and Jennifer Quick say they were sitting in Thomas’ kitchen when they decided to rally their friends and neighbors to help survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

The storm hit the Texas coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, and has since led to nine deaths, countless casualties, and also leaves thousands with nothing to call their own.

Vowell and Quick say their group, Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief, is an impromptu gathering of anyone available to leave September 1 to bring collected supplies to the Houston area.

The group is accepting collections of toiletries and other basic home necessities at the Harris County Community Center and the Perfect Touch Automotive Playground (PTAP) on Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

The deadline to donate is before pickup around noon Thursday, August 31.

Contact the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief group online or call Jennifer Quick at 706-527-9991. You can also make a monetary donation to Nexstar Broadcasting’s Hurricane Harvey collection via the Red Cross.