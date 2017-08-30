Former Harris County deputy found guilty on 4 out of 12 sexual assault related charges

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — The jury returns Wednesday morning with mixed news for a former Harris County deputy accused of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops.

After close to seven hours of deliberations over two days, a jury of Tommy Pierson’s peers announce just before noon guilty verdicts on four out of the 12 charges against him.

News 3 Reporter Joe Ripley reports Pierson has been found guilty on two counts on sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath of office.

However, he was found not guilty on aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, and two stalking charges.

Pierson found guilty of sexual assault on person in custody (2x), false imprisonment, tampering, violation of oath (4x) @wrblnews3 — Joe Ripley (@JRipleyWRBL) August 30, 2017

Jury finds Tommy Pierson not guilty on agg. Sodomy, sexual battery, and two stalking charges @wrblnews3 — Joe Ripley (@JRipleyWRBL) August 30, 2017

Sentencing on Pierson’s guilty charges will be handed down at an undetermined later date after the prosecution has a chance to discuss with the judge and and District Attorney Julia Slater.

Assistant District Attorney Bill Lisenby says the charge for sexual assault on person in custody alone can carry up to 25 years behind bars.

Lisenby says he’s proud justice system is in place to prosecute anyone, including police officers, to fullest extent of the law.

Stay tuned for a detailed report on WRBL News 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.