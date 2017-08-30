Daughter’s death helps other parents of children with cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Childhood cancer receives only 4% of U.S. federal funding for research. The rest goes to adult cancers.

Georgia parents Trey and Deidre Bembry have taken it on themselves to raise funds for parents of children who are battling cancer. It’s a costly fight the Bembrys know all too well. They’re holding a walk on Saturday, September 23 at Woodruff Park in Columbus to raise those funds in honor of their daughter, Keris, who lost her battle with cancer on July 12, 2015.

The Keris Kares Royal Run is a 5k and a 1 mile fun run. Participants can also walk.

You can register for the walk by clicking HERE.