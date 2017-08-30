Central, Beauregard own top spots in Alabama Prep Polls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Central Red Devils and the Beauregard Hornets both sit atop their respective classes in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Top Ten Prep Polls.
Central jumps from No. 2 to No. 1 in 7A, after Hoover dropped their opening game and the Red Devils defeated then No. 8 Bob Jones, 33-7.
Beauregard, the defending 5A state champions, will play their season-opener at home against Greenville on Friday, September 1.
Below is the complete ASWA Prep Poll. Locals teams are highlighted in bold.
1. Central-Phenix City (20) (1-0) ;18
2. Hoover (7) (0-1) ;272
3. Thompson (1) (1-0) ;237
4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) (0-0) ;200
5. McGill-Toolen (1-0) ;155
6. James Clemens (0-0) ;154
7. Spain Park (1-0) ;129
8. Auburn (1-0) ;87
9. Enterprise (1-0) ;56
10. Bob Jones (0-1) ;20
Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-0) 17, Davidson (0-1) 2, Murphy (0-1) 2, Baker (1-0) 1, Gadsden City (0-1) 1, Grissom (1-0) 1, Theodore (1-0) 1.
Class 6A
1. Ramsay (21) (0-0) ;04
2. Austin (3) (1-0) ;235
3. Blount (1) (1-0) ;233
4. Oxford (1) (1-0) ;199
5. Opelika (1) (1-0) ;189
6. Pinson Valley (2) (1-0) ;169
7. Daphne (1-0) ;109
8. Muscle Shoals (1-0) ;91
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (0-1) ;60
10. Park Crossing (1-0) ;45
Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (1-0) 6, Hazel Green (0-0) 5, Parker (0-0) 3, Minor (0-1) 2, Spanish Fort (0-1) 2, Jackson-Olin (1-0) 1.
Class 5A
1. Beauregard (27) (0-0) ;42
2. Briarwood Chr. (0-0) ;256
3. St. Paul’s (2) (1-0) ;240
4. Alexandria (1-0) ;186
5. Carroll (0-0) ;154
6. Central-Clay Co. (1-0) ;130
7. Vigor (0-1) ;102
8. Eufaula (1-0) ;91
9. Wenonah (0-0) ;90
10. Brooks (0-0);41
Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-0) 7, Russellville (0-0) 6, Mae Jemison-Huntsville (1-0) 2, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 2, Pleasant Grove (0-0) 2, Charles Henderson (0-0) 1, Jackson (0-0) 1.
Class 4A
1. Handley (28) (0-0) ;45
2. UMS-Wright (1-0) ;250
3. Rogers (1-0) ;209
4. Leeds (1) (1-0) ;196
5. Andalusia (0-1) ;157
6. Fayette Co. (1-0) ;127
7. Hokes Bluff (0-0) ;118
8. Madison Acad. (0-1) ;94
9. Tallassee (1-0) ;46
10. St. James (0-1) ;5
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (1-0) 24, Wilson (1-0) 18, Cordova (0-1) 16, Cherokee Co. (0-1) 5, Madison Co. (0-0) 5, Dale Co. (1-0) 4, North Jackson (1-0) 3, Munford (0-1) 1.
Class 3A
1. Mobile Chr. (21) (1-0) ;24
2. Piedmont (8) (0-1) ;263
3. Ohatchee (1-0) ;223
4. Montevallo (0-0) ;185
5. Gordo (0-1) ;159
6. Opp (0-0) ;129
7. Oakman (0-0) ;118
8. Weaver (1-0) ;81
9. Pike Co. (0-0) ;78
10. Randolph Co. (0-0) ;47
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 19, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-0) 6, New Hope (0-1) 5, T.R. Miller (0-0) 5, Bayside Acad. (1-0) 4, Plainview (1-0) 3, Fultondale (0-0) 2, Lauderdale Co. (0-0) 2.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe (25) (0-0) ;34
2. Aliceville (2) (0-0) ;255
3. Lanett (2) (1-0) ;235
4. Elba (0-0) ;208
5. G.W. Long (0-0) ;160
6. Tanner (1-0) ;152
7. Leroy (0-0) ;118
8. New Brockton (0-0) ;80
9. Sand Rock (0-0) ;54
10. LaFayette (0-1) ;42
Others receiving votes: Luverne (0-0) 6, Reeltown (0-1) 5, Sheffield (0-1) 2, Goshen (0-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.
Class 1A
1. Maplesville (28) (0-0) ;45
2. Sweet Water (0-0) ;250
3. Linden (1) (0-0) ;227
4. Pickens Co. (0-0) ;197
5. Brantley (0-0) ;176
6. Addison (1-0) ;138
7. Cedar Bluff (0-0) ;112
8. Spring Garden (0-0) ;77
9. Notasulga (1-0) ;52
10. Marengo (0-0) ;50
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (0-0) 8, Houston Co. (1-0) 7, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 5, Georgiana (1-0) 5, Sumiton Chr. (1-0) 3, Isabella (0-0) 1.
AISA
1. Autauga Acad. (27) (2-0) ;42
2. Bessemer Acad. (1) (2-1) ;251
3. Escambia Acad. (3-0) ;235
4. Monroe Acad. (1) (2-0) ;215
5. Glenwood (1-1) ;163
6. Chambers Acad. (1-0) ;143
7. Pike Liberal (2-0) ;98
8. Abbeville Chr. (1-1) ;87
9. South Choctaw Acad. (1-1) ;54
10. Jackson Acad. (2-0) ;24
Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott Acad. (0-1) 22, Patrician Acad. (1-0) 12, Pickens Acad. (1-0) 3, Tuscaloosa Acad. (0-1) 2, Lowndes Acad. (1-0) 1, Morgan Acad. (1-0) 1.