Central, Beauregard own top spots in Alabama Prep Polls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Central Red Devils and the Beauregard Hornets both sit atop their respective classes in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Top Ten Prep Polls.

Central jumps from No. 2 to No. 1 in 7A, after Hoover dropped their opening game and the Red Devils defeated then No. 8 Bob Jones, 33-7.

Beauregard, the defending 5A state champions, will play their season-opener at home against Greenville on Friday, September 1.

Below is the complete ASWA Prep Poll. Locals teams are highlighted in bold.

1. Central-Phenix City (20) (1-0) ;18

2. Hoover (7) (0-1) ;272

3. Thompson (1) (1-0) ;237

4. Hewitt-Trussville (1) (0-0) ;200

5. McGill-Toolen (1-0) ;155

6. James Clemens (0-0) ;154

7. Spain Park (1-0) ;129

8. Auburn (1-0) ;87

9. Enterprise (1-0) ;56

10. Bob Jones (0-1) ;20

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-0) 17, Davidson (0-1) 2, Murphy (0-1) 2, Baker (1-0) 1, Gadsden City (0-1) 1, Grissom (1-0) 1, Theodore (1-0) 1.

Class 6A

1. Ramsay (21) (0-0) ;04

2. Austin (3) (1-0) ;235

3. Blount (1) (1-0) ;233

4. Oxford (1) (1-0) ;199

5. Opelika (1) (1-0) ;189

6. Pinson Valley (2) (1-0) ;169

7. Daphne (1-0) ;109

8. Muscle Shoals (1-0) ;91

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (0-1) ;60

10. Park Crossing (1-0) ;45

Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (1-0) 6, Hazel Green (0-0) 5, Parker (0-0) 3, Minor (0-1) 2, Spanish Fort (0-1) 2, Jackson-Olin (1-0) 1.

Class 5A

1. Beauregard (27) (0-0) ;42

2. Briarwood Chr. (0-0) ;256

3. St. Paul’s (2) (1-0) ;240

4. Alexandria (1-0) ;186

5. Carroll (0-0) ;154

6. Central-Clay Co. (1-0) ;130

7. Vigor (0-1) ;102

8. Eufaula (1-0) ;91

9. Wenonah (0-0) ;90

10. Brooks (0-0);41

Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-0) 7, Russellville (0-0) 6, Mae Jemison-Huntsville (1-0) 2, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 2, Pleasant Grove (0-0) 2, Charles Henderson (0-0) 1, Jackson (0-0) 1.

Class 4A

1. Handley (28) (0-0) ;45

2. UMS-Wright (1-0) ;250

3. Rogers (1-0) ;209

4. Leeds (1) (1-0) ;196

5. Andalusia (0-1) ;157

6. Fayette Co. (1-0) ;127

7. Hokes Bluff (0-0) ;118

8. Madison Acad. (0-1) ;94

9. Tallassee (1-0) ;46

10. St. James (0-1) ;5

Others receiving votes: Thomasville (1-0) 24, Wilson (1-0) 18, Cordova (0-1) 16, Cherokee Co. (0-1) 5, Madison Co. (0-0) 5, Dale Co. (1-0) 4, North Jackson (1-0) 3, Munford (0-1) 1.

Class 3A

1. Mobile Chr. (21) (1-0) ;24

2. Piedmont (8) (0-1) ;263

3. Ohatchee (1-0) ;223

4. Montevallo (0-0) ;185

5. Gordo (0-1) ;159

6. Opp (0-0) ;129

7. Oakman (0-0) ;118

8. Weaver (1-0) ;81

9. Pike Co. (0-0) ;78

10. Randolph Co. (0-0) ;47

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 19, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-0) 6, New Hope (0-1) 5, T.R. Miller (0-0) 5, Bayside Acad. (1-0) 4, Plainview (1-0) 3, Fultondale (0-0) 2, Lauderdale Co. (0-0) 2.

Class 2A

1. Fyffe (25) (0-0) ;34

2. Aliceville (2) (0-0) ;255

3. Lanett (2) (1-0) ;235

4. Elba (0-0) ;208

5. G.W. Long (0-0) ;160

6. Tanner (1-0) ;152

7. Leroy (0-0) ;118

8. New Brockton (0-0) ;80

9. Sand Rock (0-0) ;54

10. LaFayette (0-1) ;42

Others receiving votes: Luverne (0-0) 6, Reeltown (0-1) 5, Sheffield (0-1) 2, Goshen (0-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.

Class 1A

1. Maplesville (28) (0-0) ;45

2. Sweet Water (0-0) ;250

3. Linden (1) (0-0) ;227

4. Pickens Co. (0-0) ;197

5. Brantley (0-0) ;176

6. Addison (1-0) ;138

7. Cedar Bluff (0-0) ;112

8. Spring Garden (0-0) ;77

9. Notasulga (1-0) ;52

10. Marengo (0-0) ;50

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (0-0) 8, Houston Co. (1-0) 7, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 5, Georgiana (1-0) 5, Sumiton Chr. (1-0) 3, Isabella (0-0) 1.

AISA

1. Autauga Acad. (27) (2-0) ;42

2. Bessemer Acad. (1) (2-1) ;251

3. Escambia Acad. (3-0) ;235

4. Monroe Acad. (1) (2-0) ;215

5. Glenwood (1-1) ;163

6. Chambers Acad. (1-0) ;143

7. Pike Liberal (2-0) ;98

8. Abbeville Chr. (1-1) ;87

9. South Choctaw Acad. (1-1) ;54

10. Jackson Acad. (2-0) ;24

Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott Acad. (0-1) 22, Patrician Acad. (1-0) 12, Pickens Acad. (1-0) 3, Tuscaloosa Acad. (0-1) 2, Lowndes Acad. (1-0) 1, Morgan Acad. (1-0) 1.