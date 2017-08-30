Braves’ Brandon Phillips gets 2,000th career hit in 9-1 win over Phillies

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Ender Inciarte went 5 for 5 with five RBIs to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 9-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

R.A Dickey (9-8) struck out nine over eight innings and the Braves won for the first time this season in nine games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies lead the season series 12-3 and had a seven-game winning streak against Atlanta snapped.

Inciarte singled his first four times up and hit a two-out triple in the seventh. He walked in the ninth.

Mark Leiter Jr. gets the start against Atlanta’s Julio Teheran in the second game.

Atlanta third baseman Brandon Phillips singled for his 2,000th career hit and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

The Braves took out the frustration of a season’s worth of defeats on Philadelphia over the first three innings, scoring eight runs. Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer off Jerad Eickhoff (4-8) in the first.

Eickhoff left the game with a trainer in the third inning with an apparent injury. Eickhoff’s fastball only hit 90 mph twice and the Braves pounced on the slower fastballs.