WEATHER AWARE DAYS: Bands from Harvey, Thursday & Friday

Published: Updated:

The full effect of Harvey’s moisture is beginning to lift ahead of the center of circulation. Over the next several days expect to see waves or bands of rain, with embedded thunderstorms. Some of these bands will contain moderate to heavy rainfall. If you are counting on any additional sunshine that will not be the case. Clouds and rain will keep us into the lower eighties Wednesday before the rain tapers off to scattered for the period Thursday through the weekend, with upper eighties for highs. We will need to watch for any type of spin action with these storms from light to moderate shear as the depression lifts out of the region. Not talking tornadoes but we need to keep this in mind as this storm evolves.  Overnight lows will hold steady into the lower seventies.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

 

