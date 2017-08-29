Waiting on the rain

Columbus has now gone 13 straight days without measurable rain, but that streak seems likely to come to an end soon. Tropical Storm Harvey will have a role in a changing weather pattern that will bring Gulf moisture back into Georgia and Alabama, giving us the potential for substantial rains – but not flooding.

Some models indicate shower development as soon as this afternoon, although any activity will be spotty and mostly to our south. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely by Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday, followed by more numerous rain and storms Friday and Saturday.

Harvey is finally expected to begin to move tonight, and the National Hurricane Center forecasts a second landfall along the Louisiana coast followed by a slow track up through western Tennessee by the weekend, losing tropical storm status just before reaching Memphis. The feed of Gulf moisture into the storm is likely to bring increasing rain chances to our area, and with the remnant low bending east through Tennessee and Kentucky our heaviest rainfall is likely to come Friday and Saturday.

Conditions should improve some Sunday and Labor Day, with daily highs remaining a bit below normal.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast