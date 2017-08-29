Standoff situation underway on Lee Road 2172

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirms to News 3 a standoff situation is happening in the Autumn Creek neighborhood off of Lee Road 2172.

Sheriff Jay Jones says this is not a hostage situation and the call came in around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A 39-year -old man is inside his residence – alone- he is believed to be armed.

Sheriff Jones says the man has made threats to harm himself and nobody else at this point.

Sheriff Jones says deputies have secured the area and are telling neighbors to stay inside as they try to talk the man into coming out of the home peacefully.