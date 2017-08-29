Jury deliberates on verdict following closing arguments in trial for former Harris County deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – The fate of a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy now lies in the hands of a jury. The defense and prosecution gave closing arguments in the trial for Tommy Pierson. Monday, tears streamed down Pierson’s face as he recalled Valentine’s Day 2016.

Pierson, 38, is accused of forcing a woman to perform sexual acts at a traffic stop last February. He’s also alleged to have stalked two other women following two other traffic stops in 2015. Whether or not Pierson’s tears have an effect on the jury in reaching its verdict remains to be seen. Both the defense and prosecution gave closing arguments for nearly four hours Tuesday to try and sway the jury’s decision.

When it comes to deciding the fate of the ex-deputy, the prosecution wants the jury to keep one phrase in mind: “absolute power.”

“Absolute power says I can turn on my lights,” Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Jones said during closing arguments. “Follow me.”

Jones pounded the phrase, tying it to Pierson’s philosophy when he served as a deputy.

“Absolute power gets you out of your car when you don’t want to exit it,” Jones said.

Pierson is accused of sexual assault, stalking and violation of oath of office in three separate traffic stops.

“She looks good, she’s talking to you, and you don’t want it to end,” Jones continued. “Absolute power says it doesn’t end. Absolute power says I go to her grandmother’s house. Absolute power sits outside with no invitation.”

Pierson’s defense argues the ex-deputy has already paid enough for his mistake on the job. He was placed on administrative leave when he admitted to engaging in sexual acts. Pierson was later fired.

“What he did, in his own words, was disgusting,” defense attorney Bernard Brody said. “So that’s agreed. That’s not in dispute. And that’s not really an issue in the case.”

Pierson also faces aggravated sodomy. It’s a charge that can carry 25 years to life in prison in the state of Georgia.

“We are here to decide whether he should be convicted of one of the most serious sexual offenses imaginable,” Brody said. “There’s a big difference between being a bad police officer and someone who flirts with women, hits on them hard. There’s a big difference between that and a rapist, predator, stalker.”

The jury will spend the rest of the day deliberating. They must render a verdict on all 12 counts Pierson faces. News 3 expects deliberations to continue through Wednesday. As soon as the jury provides the verdict, News 3 will pass it along.