Help people affected by hurricane harvey

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The American Red Cross of West Central Georgia is reaching out to folks across the valley asking for your help in assisting those who are now suffering as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Thousands of storm victims throughout Eastern Texas have lost their homes, cars, personal belongings and priceless items.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to provide emergency assistance and disaster relief.

There are four ways you can donate money to the American Red Cross: In the mail, on the phone, online at redcross.org or by text.

To donate on your phone, text redcross to 90999, this will allow you to give a $10 donation to the American Red Cross disaster relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes.

For more information click here.