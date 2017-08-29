Harris County group readies for trip to Texas

Published:

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — If you want to help. Here’s what you can do, a group in Harris County is getting ready to drive to Texas this weekend delivering supplies to Hurricane Harvey survivors.

You can drop off items at the Harris County Community Center or Perfect Touch Automotive Playground on Veterans Parkway. By Thursday, cases of water, batteries, flashlights, diapers, wipes and toiletries are appreciated.

Please, resist the urge to clean out your closets and donate clothes and other used items.

